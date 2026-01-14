Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Noted Kerala Educationist Majeed Khan Dies At 91

A pioneer in technical education, he established Amaravila NII ITI, the state's first private technical training institute, and played a key role in the healthcare sector through NIMS Medicity in Neyyattinkara.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Noted Kerala Educationist Majeed Khan Dies At 91
Khan was widely recognised for his contributions to higher education and healthcare in Kerala.

Noted educationist Dr A P Majeed Khan died on Tuesday at a private hospital here following age-related ailments. He was 91.

Khan was widely recognised for his contributions to higher education and healthcare in Kerala.

He was the chancellor of Noorul Islam University and chairman of the Noorul Islam Institutions.

A pioneer in technical education, he established Amaravila NII ITI, the state's first private technical training institute, and played a key role in the healthcare sector through NIMS Medicity in Neyyattinkara.

He is survived by his wife and two children, family sources said.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, described Khan as a person who made notable contributions to education and healthcare in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"The Neyyattinkara NIMS Medicity established by him has emerged as a strong presence in the healthcare sector," he added.

BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a post on 'X', said Khan's legacy of building centres of learning and healing, and his service to society, would always be remembered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Majeed Khan, Kerala, Educationists
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com