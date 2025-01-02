Not VD Savarkar, Name Delhi College After Manmohan Singh: Congress Student Body

The building of a brand new university named after right-wing ideologue VD Savarkar has unleashed a storm of protest from the Opposition Congress and its student wing, the NSUI. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay the foundation stone for the Savarkar University tomorrow, the NSUI has demanded the university be named after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who died last month.

The NSUI has written to PM Modi, making three demands: A world-class college under the University of Delhi named after Dr. Manmohan Singh; a Central University dedicated to his name; Inclusion of his life journey -- from a post-Partition student to a global icon -- in academic curricula and political sphere.

"Dr. Singh's legacy as a scholar, economist, and public servant embodies resilience, merit, and dedication to public welfare. Naming institutions after him will inspire generations and honor his transformative vision," their letter read.

The Congress has pointed out that there are numerous freedom fighters in the country and the government can choose from that pool. Even the Delhi University can be named after a freedom fighter, the party said, doubling down on its allegation that Savarkar was no freedom fighter.

"There were many freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and freedom of the country. Had they named the college after either one of them, it would have been a tribute to them," said Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain.

"But since the BJP has no leaders or icons, they are promoting and legitimising those who supported the British Raj," he added.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, which will have "state-of-the-art facilities for education besides an academic block in East Delhi and an academic block in Dwarka," read a statement from the Prime Minister's office released earlier today.