"Not The Only Victim Of Daati Maharaj": Woman Who Filed Rape Complaint Recalling her ordeal, the woman alleged that she was raped by Daati Maharaj at his ashram in Delhi on January 9, 2016, and then again on March 26, 27 and 28 at his ashram in Rajasthan

The woman, who filed a rape complaint against self-proclaimed godman Daati Maharaj, has claimed that many other women have been mistreated by him. "Some women have been tolerating Daati Maharaj's atrocities for as many as 10 years now. They just feel too intimidated by him to speak up," she said.



Recalling her ordeal, she alleged that she was raped by Daati Maharaj at his ashram in Delhi on January 9, 2016, and then again on March 26, 27 and 28 at his ashram in Rajasthan.



"When I was in Rajasthan, I was brainwashed into thinking of him as God. But he is very different from what he appears to be. I saw his real face," she said.



When asked why she waited for two years before filing a complaint, the victim said that she was being watched and threatened by the self-styled godman's people.



"I was in a bad shape. I was physically very weak, very stressed. I was tortured for a week even around my home, as people (associated with Daati Maharaj) were sent to keep a watch on us. We were forced leave our house for three days," she said.



The woman alleged that two other men at the ashram, namely Arjun Ashok and Anil, also tried to sexually assault her.



She said other women, who were seniors in the ashram, were of no help, and would blame her for filing a complaint against Daati Maharaj.



Speaking on the police probe in the case, she said that the police and the crime branch supported her throughout. She said she was sure that no delays would take place in the investigation.



Daati Maharaj appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday for the investigation into the rape charges levelled against him. He has been booked under sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Meanwhile, his brother was also questioned by the Delhi Police on the matter.







