"Not Riots, We Want Peace": Mamata Banerjee In Violence-Hit Murshidabad

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged for peace in the state and alleged rioters were brought from outside, while touring the Murshidabad district which was hit by communal clashes last month.

She urged people to not indulge in violence while protesting the Waqf Amendment Act, while assuring that the legislation will not be implemented in West Bengal. "Rioters were brought to the state from outside, do not get provoked by them. Do not create division among people by listening to people from the BJP," Ms Banerjee warned.

Her statement comes after protests over Waqf laws turned violent in parts of Murshidabad, including Samserganj, Suti, and Dhulian, killing three persons. On the first day of her Murshidabad visit on Monday, she had called the BJP a "heavily-loaded virus" that spreads communal tension and hatred. Her attack on the party comes as the state prepares to go to polls this this year.

While in the violence-hit district, the Trinamool Congress chief met the families of those impacted by the clashes. Ms Banerjee assured the affected families of all possible government support and promised strict action against those responsible for inciting the violence.

The Waqf Amendment Act was passed by both Houses of the Parliament and then given assent by President Droupadi Murmu. The law, governing Muslim charitable assets and properties, mandates having non-Muslims on the Waqf boards.

Multiple adjournments in the Parliament and countrywide protests broke out as the Act was deliberated upon. The Supreme court will next week hear pleas, to be heard by a Bench led by the new Chief Justice BR Gavai, challenging its implementation.

In its affidavit on April 25, the government defended the amendments and opposed any "blanket stay" by the court on a "law having presumption of constitutionality passed by Parliament".