'Not Right For 'Ram'...': Chirag Paswan Reaches Out To PM After LJP Coup

During Bihar Assembly polls, Chirag Paswan had described himself as "Hanuman" of PM (File)

After being ousted as chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which was founded by his father, Chirag Paswan on Wednesday has attempted to reach out to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the recent Bihar Assembly polls, Chirag Paswan had described himself as the "Hanuman" of PM Modi.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, the LJP leader Chirag Paswan said, "It is not right if Ram remains silent when Hanuman is being killed."

The Jamui Lok Sabha MP added that from the time of "Satyug" till today, it was seen in Ramayana that Hanuman supported Lord Rama at every step. "Hanuman walked with Lord Ram at every step and in the same way, at every step his party LJP has stood with Narendra Modi Ji on every small and big decision."

"As Hanuman who stood firmly with the BJP on every decision, today when the hour of crisis has come upon the LJP, it is expected that it would intervene, and try to resolve the matter somehow. But the silence of the BJP has certainly made me sad. Still, I will say that I have full faith in the PM that by taking the situation under control, he will definitely intervene to sort out this political issue," Chirag Paswan told ANI.

Mr Chirag said he expected the BJP to intervene and sort out the turf war with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras to retain control of the LJP.

Chirag Paswan has written to the Election Commission seeking rights on the party symbol, sources said on Sunday. This comes after the LJP faction led by Pashupati Kumar Paras dissolved the national, state executives and committees of different cells.

Mr Chirag also hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for denying that he had a role in engineering split of the LJP.

"Everyone knows. This is an open secret. People know who is behind it. This is not the first time that the CM tried to create a split in our party. It has been his style of functioning. In 2005, when 29 of our MLAs had won, Nitish Kumar had broken our party. He did the same thing of breaking one of our MLAs who won the assembly election in 2020. It has been their tradition to break, Then with what face is he saying that he does not have a role," Mr Chirag said.

The junior Paswan further said that if Kumar needed to be reminded of his strength, then the CM should just ask his own party leaders who had lost elections because of LJP.Asked about the cause for the feud in the LJP, Chirag said that he made the only mistake of trusted his own family members. "The only mistake I made was that I trusted my loved ones more following my father's values. When my own people betrayed, then there is no reason I should point fingers at someone else. Yes, I have probably made a mistake somewhere, I trusted my family members too much."

On June 13, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after the five of six-party MPs gave a letter in his support.

The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.

The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Mr Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020.

