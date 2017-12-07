Not Releasing Manifesto Is Disrespect To People Of Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi's Dig At BJP

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP, saying that by not coming out with its manifesto for poll-bound Gujarat it has shown "unbelievable disrespect" to the people of the state.Polling for 89 assembly constituencies in the phase one will be held on December 9. The second phase voting will be held on December 14."The BJP has shown unbelievable disrespect towards the people of Gujarat. Campaign is over and STILL no mention of a manifesto for the people, no vision and no ideas presented for Gujarat's future," Mr Gandhi said on Twitter.Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also hit out at the BJP, tweeting, "Using 'jumla' (rhetoric) is only their (BJP's) manifesto."The Congress had released its manifesto for the election last Monday.'Special category' quota for weaker communities with similar rights enjoyed by OBCs, farm loan waiver, setting up of 'Indira canteens' to provide nutritious food for labourers at Rs 10 are some of the highlights of its manifesto.