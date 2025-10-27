"Not Racist": US YouTuber Defends Filming Karnataka Cow Dung Festival

An American YouTuber has defended his decision to film a traditional cow dung festival in a Karnataka village and share it with millions online.

Tyler Oliveira, 25, posted a video on October 23 from Gumatapura village during the annual Gorehabba festival, where locals celebrate the end of Diwali by throwing cow dung at each other. The ritual is believed to honour the village deity Beereshwara Swamy, said to have been born from cow dung. Once posted, Oliveira drew flak for what was perceived as a "racist" viewing of a tradition dear to people in the village.

Defending himself, he wrote, "It isn't racist to film a poop-throwing festival."

It isn't racist to film a poop-throwing festival. Was this article written by an Indian? https://t.co/8PMrTVfGeS — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) October 26, 2025

In Oliveira's video titled "Inside India's Poop-Throwing Festival," he is seen wearing safety overalls and goggles, walking through the crowd as participants hurl cow dung in celebration.

"Spare me, so much sh*t," he says at one point, before being hit twice by large chunks of dung. Moments later, he adds, "I gotta get out of here," while trying to leave the muddy area.

The YouTuber later posted another clip titled "I Survived India's Poop-Throwing Festival," showing him walking barefoot on a road, drinking water, and still covered in dung.

On X, he shared a photo of himself smeared in brown stains, writing, "Happy Diwali! Yes, I went to India's poop throwing festival. It was the sh*ttiest experience of my life. I will never go back. Please pray that I survive."

The videos drew criticism from Indian social media users who accused Oliveira of mocking a traditional festival and turning it into a spectacle. Many said he overlooked its religious meaning and portrayed it as something strange for Western viewers.

A user on X wrote, "Why do you have to come to India and then record a video of a cow dung festival by going in the middle of the event and then cry like a loser! You sh*tty fellow. You can record poop in Western countries, plenty on streets of California. Human poop you can have record in your countries. Make videos."

Another wrote, "Tyler Oliveira enters India pretending to be a vlogger only hunts for the dirtiest corners chicken markets, garbage dumps, and now some little known village festival. He's not here to explore; he's here to defame. It's hard to believe this isn't part of a planned smear campaign."

Following the backlash, Oliveira claimed his content was being censored and mass-reported by Indian viewers.

My videos capturing India's poop-throwing festivals are already getting mass reported ???? pic.twitter.com/ad2CqneKFO — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) October 25, 2025

The Gorehabba festival, held annually a day after Diwali, is considered by locals to be a symbol of purification and renewal. Villagers collect cow dung from temple grounds, offer prayers, and then engage in the ritualistic flinging of dung to celebrate good fortune and ward off evil.