Not Just Common Man, MPs, MLAs Can't Evade Kerala's AI Traffic Cams

Traffic violations have come down tremendously, the minister said (Representational)

Not just ordinary citizens, even VIPs like MPs and MLAs cannot escape the artificial intelligence (AI) cameras installed to monitor traffic violations under the Safe Kerala project, the LDF government said.

The AI cameras have been instrumental in bringing down the number of road accidents and the resultant fatalities in Kerala, the government added.

Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju said there was a widespread misconception among the public that VIP vehicles are exempted from paying penalties for traffic violations. But the AI cameras are booking all vehicles, irrespective of their state of registration or their owners, and have all been fined for traffic violations, he added.

The minister said that last month, 19 violations by MLAs' cars and 10 by those of MPs were recorded by AI cameras, and penalties issued.

One MP's car was caught violating traffic rules on six occasions and an MLA's four-wheeler was caught seven times, he said.

Raju, however, did not disclose the details of the legislators whose vehicles were found violating traffic rules.

"The challans have been issued in most cases and the challans will be issued for the remaining as well," Mr Raju said.

The minister was speaking to reporters after a monthly review of the operation of the AI cameras.

Mr Raju said that besides booking VIPs for traffic violations, the AI cameras also contributed to bringing down the number of accidents and the related fatalities on state roads.

He said that the traffic violations have also gone down tremendously.

In a move that may face some pushback, the government is considering holding talks with insurance companies to prevent motorists from renewing their vehicle insurance if traffic challans are due.

According to the data provided by the minister, the number of road fatalities in July this year were 67, a steep drop from the 313 recorded last year during the same month.

"This count will change as many are critically injured and are still in hospitals. This is the present count from the State Crime Records Bureau," he said.

He also said that the total number of people injured in accidents was also lower compared to the same period last year.

From September 1, wearing of seat belts would be made compulsory for heavy vehicle drivers and their front co-passengers, he said, adding that AI cameras will start penalising vehicles from September 1 for not complying with this.

"All heavy vehicles registered after 1994 will have to comply with the seat belt rule. This is applicable to all vehicles running on Kerala roads," the minister said.