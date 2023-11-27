'Not Involved In Construction Of Uttarakhand Tunnel': Adani Group

The Silkyara tunnel is being built by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (File)

Industrialist Gautam Adani's group on Monday said it has no direct or indirect involvement in the construction of Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, where 41 construction workers have been trapped since it collapsed more than two weeks back.

In a statement, an Adani group spokesperson said the conglomerate does not own or hold any share in the company involved in the construction of the tunnel.

"We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel's construction," it said. "We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel's construction.

The construction workers have been trapped 260 meters inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel since November 12 when a part of the under-construction tunnel collapsed following a landslide.

The Silkyara tunnel, which is part of the Char Dham all-weather accessibility project, is being built by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

Strongly condemning any "nefarious attempts" to link its name to the collapse, the Adani group said, "At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the trapped workers and their families".

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)