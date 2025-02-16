"Not Happy": Shashi Tharoor On US Deporting Indians On Military Aircraft

Reacting to the deportation of the second batch of Indian nationals, who were allegedly living illegally in the US, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that he was not happy about the Americans choosing military aircraft for sending them back.

"I am not happy about the Americans choosing to send a military aircraft," Mr Tharoor told ANI.

"I have not seen any report on whether these returnees were also handcuffed and shackled. If they were, we should definitely protest," he added.

On the US choosing the Punjab as the destination for the deportation, Mr Tharoor said, "On these matters, they normally choose the destination which is most convenient for a majority of the people on these flights. I believe that the largest single group was from Punjab and Haryana and therefore this airport."

An aircraft carrying the second batch of the Indian nationals who allegedly illegally migrated to the US landed at the Amritsar airport in the early hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu lashed out at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's statement on deportations from the US.

"It is not good to do politics on every issue. If the migrants are from UP or Gujarat and are landing in Punjab, what is wrong with it? They will be welcomed in Punjab and be sent to their respective states," Mr Bittu said speaking to ANI.

Further, he said that the Punjab CM was a part of the 'tukde tukde' gang who always thinks of dividing the nation.

"He (Bhagwant Mann) is a part of the 'tukde tukde' gang who always thinks of dividing the nation. His agents are working in Punjab and illegal shops are running here... isn't that something to be ashamed of?" he further said.

A family member of one of the illegal Indian immigrants deported said that he had reached the US eight months ago and had spent Rs 50-55 lakh in the process.

"He had reached the US eight months ago... his family had sold their land for him to go there...they spent around Rs 50 to 55 lakhs. He went with the help of the agents... whatever done was wrong...we got to know that he was coming back from the news that was flashing..." the family member said.

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that the deportees would be treated properly and that all arrangements had been made. The Chief Minister said the deportees would stay in Amritsar for a few hours before being taken to their respective states.

"Our kids are the ones which are coming here anyway, so from here no one can go hungry, we will make arrangements. We have also made staying arrangements for them. They will stay here for a few hours and then go to their respective states as the flights have been booked by the Ministry of External Affairs already," Mr Mann said in a press conference in Amritsar on Saturday.

