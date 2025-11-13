"Not Every Kashmiri Muslim Is Terrorist": Omar Abdullah After Delhi Blast

Not every Kashmiri Muslim is a terrorist, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asserted, anticipating discrimination against people from the Union territory amid a probe into the blast that ripped through the heart of Delhi earlier this week.

At least 13 died and nearly two dozen were injured in the blast near the Red Fort Metro Station on November 10. Speaking to reporters in Jammu this morning, he condemned the blast and said no religion can justify the killing of innocents with such brutality.

"We must remember one thing - not every resident of Jammu and Kashmir is a terrorist or associated with terrorists. These are only a few people who have always ruined peace and brotherhood here. When we look at every resident of J&K and every Kashmiri Muslim with a single ideology and think that each one of them is a terrorist, it is difficult to keep the people on the right track," Abdullah told reporters.

The Chief Minister also demanded "severe punishment" for those behind the blast. But the innocent must be kept out, he added.

Asked about the professional background of the terror suspects, including some being doctors, he replied, "Have we not seen the professor of Universities before this? Who says that educated people don't get involved in such things? They do."

He also questioned the "security failure" that led to the blast, wondering if any probe was conducted after a doctor linked to the blast was expelled from his previous job.

"I am shocked by the fact that, though they were expelled from the job, what kind of investigation was undertaken after that? Why was prosecution not carried out? We can only help the central government to keep the situation normal, and we are doing that," the Chief Minister said.