Not Declaring Chief Ministerial Candidate A 'Poll Strategy': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has been asked why Congress had not projected a face against BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that the party has not declared its chief ministerial candidate in Madhya Pradesh as part of its poll strategy even as he lauded Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, considered to be in race for the post.

Mr Gandhi's comments came in the backdrop of the BJP's charge that the Congress was "headless" in the state, where assembly polls are scheduled for November 28.

"Under our strategy we have not declared the chief ministerial candidate in Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh," he said

Mr Gandhi, on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, was asked why his party had not projected a face against BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was seeking a fourth term in office.

"Both our leaders have qualities of their own. Kamal Nath, the MP Congress president, has vast political experience and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Congress chief whip in the Lok Sabha, is young and energetic," he had said.

In the run up to the polls, the BJP was mocked Congress, saying the party was unable to project its chief ministerial candidate because of factionalism.