'Not Anti-Hindu, Anti-Corona': Uddhav Thackeray To 'Irresponsible' BJP

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hit back at critics, especially the BJP and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who have run campaigns to re-open temples and allow Dahi Handi festivities amid the threat of a third COVID-19 wave.

"This is not the freedom struggle... people are trying to be heroes after organising a few Dahi Handis. If you want to fight, fight against Covid," he said on Tuesday during the virtual inauguration of an oxygen generation plant in Thane

"They call us 'Hindu-virodhisarkar', or 'government that opposes Hindus'... This can't continue. I want to show them the letter from the centre, in which they said that during Dahi Handi and Ganesh Utsav we have to impose restrictions... So what are they (if not 'Hindu-virodhi')" he said.

"This government is not against any religion... but against coronavirus. Which is why I want to say that those who want to protest, fight against the virus... ensure you increase oxygen generation plants. But you (the BJP) don't have the will or intention... you just want to come out on the streets and create chaos," the Chief Minister declared.

Earlier in the day, the MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who is the Chief Minister's cousin, directed his party workers to celebrate the day in defiance of restrictions in place due to Covid.

On Monday, the BJP hit the streets demanding that temples be re-opened and Dahi Handi festivities be allowed. MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar was detained by the police in central Mumbai, where has was busy organising a Dahi Handi in violation of the rules.

The Union Health Ministry wrote to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary to advise that restrictions be put in place, particularly at this time, which includes the Dahi Handi and Ganpati festivals.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote: "In light of this order and in view of mass events and public gathering that are expected during celebration of upcoming festivals (including Dahi Handi and Ganpati Utsav) in Maharashtra, it is advised the state may consider imposing and enforcing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and mass gatherings."

Maharashtra was the epicentre of the Covid pandemic in India till strict rules and improved medical facilities brought the virus under control; as of this morning there are around 55.000 active cases.

With experts warning of a third wave of cases that could strike in the next month or so, concerns have once again been raised in Maharashtra, which led to the Health Ministry's letter.

Kerala, now the epicentre of the pandemic, saw a frightening surge in cases following celebration of festivals in the southern state.