'Not Angry At Probe Agencies, It is Centre's Witch-Hunt': Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra said he understands that the probe agencies are just "doing their job".

Businessman Robert Vadra today said in a Facebook post that being investigated by probe agencies does not anger anymore because he understands that they are just "doing their job". He, however, maintained that the central government was conducting a witch-hunt against him.

Mr Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, is accused in a money laundering case linked to his alleged purchase of a London-based property as well as another related to land deals in Rajasthan's Bikaner. Earlier this month, a Patiala House court had extended his interim bail until March 19.

"I don't believe in getting angry anymore; agencies are just doing their job," Robert Vadra commented on Facebook. "The government carries on with its witch-hunt. This saddens me, but nothing can be done."

Mr Vadra said he has chosen to channelise his positive energy to the needy amid the "chaos of false allegations" against him. "I will continue in my strive to help people whenever I can. It brings me calm, happiness & loads of blessings (sic)," he said.

The businessman recently indicated his willingness to enter active politics, but clarified that he would "serve people on a bigger platform" only after being cleared of all charges. He said he was "overwhelmed by the love of people" from different cities who want him to "fight elections from their areas".

Last month, Mr Vadra had hinted that Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh could be the constituency of his choice. Congress workers in Haryana's Sonepat and Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad have also requested him to contest from their constituencies.

Mr Vadra's wife, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took the plunge into politics in January. She delivered her first political speech in Gujarat on March 12.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that the government is welcome to investigate his brother-in-law, but it should not be "selective". "Investigate Mr Vadra, I would be the first to say it, but investigate the Prime Minister also (on the Rafale aircraft deal)," he said in an address to hundreds of students at the Stella Maris College in Chennai on March 13.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, however, has accused Rahul Gandhi of shielding his brother-in-law in the cases against him. "The entire thing reeks of impropriety, power and corruption," he said in a press briefing today.

(With inputs from ANI)

