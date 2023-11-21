Northeast Chief Ministers In Touch Among Themselves: Himanta Sarma On Manipur

Himanta Sarma is the convenor of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma on Tuesday said the chief ministers of all the northeastern states are in touch among themselves about the situation in Manipur, and would continue to provide any help the violence-ravaged state needs.

Mr Sarma, the convenor of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance, was in Umsaw in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district to attend the passing out parade of the 52nd Basic Course at North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the programme, he said, "We, the chief ministers of the Northeast states, are in constant touch with each other on the situation in Manipur. Whatever help is required and whatever cooperation is needed, we are doing from our side and will continue to do."

More than 180 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- are just over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

