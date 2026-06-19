Northeast Can Become Growth Driver Through Organic Farming: N Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Northeast has the potential to emerge as a major growth hub for the country by leveraging its strengths in organic agriculture, sustainable farming practices and premium-quality produce.

Inaugurating the Northeast's largest organic spice-processing facility at Lumdaitkhla in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, Sitharaman highlighted the growing global demand for high-quality and traceable agricultural products.

Addressing farmers and stakeholders, the Finance Minister noted that the future of agriculture lies in quality-driven production rather than volume, noting that consumers across the world are increasingly seeking cleaner, trusted and premium agricultural products. This would create new opportunities for regions known for sustainable farming.

Sitharaman emphasised that states such as Meghalaya need not compete with larger agricultural producers on scale alone. Instead, she said, the state's strength lies in its ability to offer distinctive organic products with strong market value.

She added that the progress of Meghalaya's farming community would contribute significantly to the economic advancement of the entire Northeast, positioning the region as an important contributor to India's future growth.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma described the inauguration as a milestone for the state's organic agriculture sector. He said renowned products such as Lakadong turmeric, ginger and black pepper have already earned recognition across domestic and international markets for their superior quality.

According to Sangma, the state-of-the-art spice-processing facility will help bridge the gap between farm production and commercial markets by enhancing processing capabilities, improving market access and ensuring better returns for growers. It is also expected to generate employment opportunities and strengthen rural livelihoods.