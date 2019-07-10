Northeast Braces For More Rain And Floods, 3 Killed In Assam

In Assam, a total of 530 villages have been flooded, affecting some 200,000 people.

Massive landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall since the past two days have affected thousands of people in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Assam. Four people have died in the region, including three in Assam where over two lakh people are marooned in 11 districts.

In Arunachal Pradesh, four districts are cut off and in Meghalaya, water level in the rivers is gradually increasing.

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Guwahati has predicted heavy rainfall till this weekend while the state governments across the region have alerted people to brace for tough times.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected for the next five days in the three states as well as in Sikkim and North Bengal.

In Assam, a total of 530 villages in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari Chirang, Majuli, Golaghat, Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts have been flooded, affecting some 200,000 people. Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts are the worst affected.

Three people have died in Assam -- one in Golaghat, one in Dhemaji and another in Guwahati.

The Brahmaputra river has reached over the danger level in Neematighat in Jorhat. Dhansiri in Numarigarh and Jia Bharali in Sonitpur are also flowing above the danger marks. Beki River is also above the danger mark in Barpeta district. According to Central Water Commission sources, the Brahmaputra is flowing above danger mark at two places -- in Neematighat and Tezpur. Five of its tributaries are also flowing above the danger mark.

According to Assam State Disaster management Authority (ASDMA), 13,267 hectres of crop land is under flood water, while 249 people have been moved to relief shelters.

The NDRF with state agencies are carrying out rescue operations in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji.

In Arunachal, floods and landslides have affected people living in West and East Kameng districts, Papum Pare, lower Subansiri and Dibang Valley. Roads leading to towns near Indo-China border like Tawang are also blocked. The army and paramilitary forces have joined in the rescue operations of 800 stranded people.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government has issued an advisory to people asking them not to venture out near water bodies after flash floods in Garo gills, West Khasi hills.

