63,000 Affected, 143 Villages Flooded As Heavy Rain Continues In Assam

Heavy rain in the past three days has led to floods in parts of Assam. About 145 villages across eight districts of the state are submerged and nearly 63,000 people have been affected due to the deluge.

The eight districts affected by floods in Assam are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Chirang and Barpeta. Out of these districts, Dhemaji is the worst affected, where over 22,000 people are stranded.

The flood situation could worsen with heavy rainfall across the northeast over the next five days, news agency PTI quoted the weather office as saying

Heavy rain has also damaged roads, bridges and embankments have been damaged at various places in these districts.

State authorities are running five relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where over 200 people have taken shelter.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has said that about 3,435 hectares of agricultural land has been destroyed.

