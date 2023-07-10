North India Rain Live Updates: More Showers Predicted Across States Today

New Delhi:
Heavy rain in several parts of north India has brought the region to its knees, claiming at least 19 lives over the last three days.
In cities and towns, many roads and buildings were submerged in knee-deep water.
Frightening images of the chaos - vehicles floating like paper boats, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers and land cave-ins - were shared online by people from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.
Here are the LIVE updates on north India rain furry:
High-Level Meet On Delhi Rain
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold meeting on Monday over rising water level in Yamuna, incessant rainfall in city
"Cars Drowned, Roads Turned Into Rivers": Delhi's Monsoon Nightmare
Monsoon fury disrupted normal life across several North Indian states including Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Extremely heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging, swept cars away and washed away bridges in several states.
India received 81% above normal rainfall on Sunday while Delhi recorded the highest rainfall in four decades. Read more
Himachal Worst-Hit In North India Rain Rampage, Delhi-NCR Braces For More
The weather department has predicted more downpour for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and its adjoining areas over the next couple of days.