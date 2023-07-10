What Led To Intense Rain In North India? Weather Office Explains

Rainfall in North India: Heavy rain has led to landslides and flash floods in several areas

As heavy rain choked almost all of north India, the weather department said that the confluence of western disturbance and monsoonal winds led to the intense spell.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rainfall spell over northwest India in the first few days of July, has bridged the deficit for the entire country.

The cumulative rainfall in the monsoon season has reached 243.2 mm, which is two percent above the normal of 239.1 mm, the news agency PTI quoted the IMD as saying.

At the end of June, the cumulative rainfall for the entire country was 148.6 mm, 10 percent below the normal precipitation.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water availability in the country's reservoirs is also improving.

The IMD had earlier forecast normal rainfall in July.

Heavy rain has led to landslides and flash floods in several parts of the region. In cities and towns, many roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water.

Several rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, in north India are in spate. In cities and towns, many roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water.

The weather department has predicted more downpour for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and its adjoining areas over the next couple of days.