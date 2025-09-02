In Pics: Heavy Rain, Floods Ravage Parts Of North India

- Normal life disrupted in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
- Continuous rainfall caused flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides and waterlogging in north India
- Several homes, structures, roads and bridges were severely damaged by heavy rains and floods
Normal life has been severely disrupted in many parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, due to unprecedented rainfall over the past few days.
The continuous rainfall in the region has led to flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides and waterlogging in several parts of north India. Many people also lost their lives while several homes and structures have also been severely damaged. Several key roads and bridges have also been washed away due to heavy rainfall and flash floods in the region.
Here's a look at some most striking visuals from north India.
The latest forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests that most regions in the country will get normal to above-normal rainfall in September.
