In Pics: Heavy Rain, Floods Ravage Parts Of North India

Normal life has been severely disrupted in many parts of north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, due to unprecedented rainfall over the past few days.

The continuous rainfall in the region has led to flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides and waterlogging in several parts of north India. Many people also lost their lives while several homes and structures have also been severely damaged. Several key roads and bridges have also been washed away due to heavy rainfall and flash floods in the region.

Here's a look at some most striking visuals from north India.

A woman sitting outside her home that was destroyed by recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir.

A portion of Kullu-Manali national highway was damaged after flash floods and heavy rains.

Army launches rescue operation as Punjab grapples with the worst floods in 37 years.

Police carry out rescue operation after landslide triggered by continuous rain hits a locality in Himachal's Kullu.

Residents of the Delhi's Yamuna Bazar shift to safer locations as water level of the Yamuna River rises.

The swollen Chenab river following continuous rainfall in J&K's Doda district.

A drone visual shows a waterlogged road in Gurugram following incessant heavy rainfall in Haryana.

A tree fell on an auto-rickshaw due to rain near the Le Meridien hotel in New Delhi.

The latest forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests that most regions in the country will get normal to above-normal rainfall in September.