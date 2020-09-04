Non-Profit Launches Initiative To Help Rural, Poor Aspirants Get Job

This webinar series will commence from 3rd September 2020 (Representational)

Amid a global economic downturn, a non-profit organization has launched a series of webinars and online courses to help aspirants from economically backward sections and rural areas get employment. A team of industry leaders from India and the US along with expert engineers is behind the idea.

These short duration globally certified courses have an expected presence of 1000 students, mainly from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and other parts of the country.

"These Campus2Corporate VLSI Webinar Series, offered free of cost, will run from September 5 to October 15 and will see special faculty and guidance from top Indian and US firms like Intel, Qualcomm, Cientra, Altran, NXP, Alpha IC etc," a statement said.

Aspirants who have skills linked to e-publishing, tally, nursing, beautician, lab technician, tailoring, computers, electricians, refrigeration and air-conditioning, bakery can take the online courses.

The series is an initiative of Springbok Technologies and IEEE-BLP.

"The Training Program has been conceived, designed and architected by VLSI Industry Experts and a lot of emphasis has been laid on importance of skill development, soft skills keeping industry expectations," the statement added.

