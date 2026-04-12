Noida Workers To Get Double Overtime Pay, Control Room Set Up

The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has appealed to workers to maintain peace and continue work, as the administration announced a set of measures to ensure industrial harmony in the district.

The DM said that over the past 2-3 days, meetings were held with industrial units and key decisions were taken, which will be strictly implemented across all units in the district.

According to the administration, workers will be paid overtime at double the rate, with no deductions. All workers will be given a weekly holiday, and if made to work on Sundays, they will be paid double wages for that day.

All workers will also receive bonus payments as per rules by November 30 directly into their bank accounts. Every factory will be required to set up an Internal Committee to prevent sexual harassment at the workplace, headed by a woman. Complaint boxes will also be installed, and respectful treatment of workers will be ensured.

The DM added that salaries must be paid in full by the 10th of every month, and all workers must be provided salary slips.

To address worker concerns and maintain law and order, a control room has been set up in the district. Workers can report any issues or complaints on the following numbers:

120-2978231

120-2978232

120-2978862

120-2978702

The administration has urged workers not to pay attention to rumours or misinformation and to cooperate in maintaining peace and law and order in the district.