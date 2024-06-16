Noida Woman Finds Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Tub Ordered Online

This incident is not an isolated one.

Deepa Devi wanted to make mango shake for her five-year-old son. But she got more than she bargained for when she opened a tub of Amul Vanilla Magic ice cream ordered from Blinkit, meant to be used as part of the recipe. Instead of enjoying a delightful mango shake, her plans were dashed by an unwelcome guest - a centipede.

The incident took place in Sector 12 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The tub of ice cream transformed into a nightmare as soon as the lid was lifted. The sight of the many-legged intruder sent chills down her spine, forcing her to record the surreal experience. The video opens with Ms Deepa showing the unused ice cream tub. She then opens the lid on which is latched a centipede, frozen. The video has since gone viral on social media, raising questions about food safety standards.

Ms Deepa promptly filed a complaint with Blinkit, and the e-commerce platform refunded the Rs 195 cost of the ice cream. Blinkit has also assured her that they have escalated the matter to Amul for further investigation.

This incident is not an isolated one. Just two days ago, Dr Orlem Brandon Serrao of Mumbai experienced an even more gruesome surprise when he bit into his ice cream cone, only to discover a human finger. The incident, which occurred in Malad, left Dr Serrao horrified.

"I had ordered three cone ice creams from an app. One of them was a butterscotch ice cream of Yummo brand. After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece and spat it out to check what it was," said Dr Serrao.

"I am a doctor so I know how body parts look like. When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions under it. It resembled a thumb. I am traumatized," he added.

A case was registered against the ice cream company for food adulteration and endangering human life.