Delhi Man Finds Centipede In Meal At Railways' VIP Lounge, IRCTC Responds

A Delhi man's dining experience at IRCTC's VIP Executive Lounge took a shocking turn when he discovered a live centipede in his 'raita'. Aaraynsh Singh took to X to express his disgust and highlight the food safety issue. Debunking claims of improved food quality on Indian Railways, Mr Singh shared a stomach-churning picture of the centipede floating in his meal. He captioned it with sarcasm: "Yes, for sure, Indian Railway food quality has improved, now they are serving raita with more protein.'' Mr Singh also noted that the incident happening in an IRCTC VIP Executive Lounge raises alarming questions about food quality standards in regular trains and pantry cars.

''This incident happened in one of the IRCTC VIP Executive Lounges, so you can imagine the quality in regular trains or pantry cars,'' he added.

See the tweet here:

Yes, for sure, Indian Railway food quality has improved, now they are serving raita with more protein. https://t.co/YKtUQt7roZpic.twitter.com/FpJVIKOhBC — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) October 21, 2024

He also recounted how, after discovering the centipede, he warned fellow passengers about the contaminated food. However, to his surprise, many ignored his warning, highlighting a worrying lack of concern for food safety.

People are crazy. I found a live insect in the food served at one of the IRCTC lounges. I stood up and told everyone to check their food, Everyone came to see it, got angry on administration about the unhygienic conditions, and then went back to eating the same food! 😭😭 — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) October 21, 2024

After his tweet went viral, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) responded to the post and promised to probe the incident. ''Sir, inconvenience regretted. Kindly share receipt/booking details, station name along with mobile no for immediate action,'' the official X account of IRCTC wrote.

Sir, inconvenience regretted.Kindly share receipt/booking details , station name along with mobile no for immediate action. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) October 21, 2024

Mr Singh's experience sparked widespread outrage, with internet users calling for improved food quality and hygiene standards in Indian Railways. Many also urged Mr Singh to file a formal complaint. One user wrote, ''No wonder parents always carried their own food & never had anything from the pantry.''

Another commented, ''The main issue is passenger hygiene! Food waste is left on the floor! This is then washed with a water jet! Food becomes sludge and accumulates in crevices! This attracts all kinds of pests! Some of it finds its way into food being prepared for service.''

A third said, ''Oh god that's so sick. People need to be really careful while consuming their food or it can lead to severe health issues. Before expecting from the serving side the consumers (we) must take care and be aware.''

A fourth added, ''Dude ! You had finished this much? The glass looks almost empty. God! I would have puked.''