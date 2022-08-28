Noida Twin Towers' Demolition: 5 Points On 'Water Implosion' Technique

The 'water implosion' technique is used when the experts want a structure to collapse inwards and onto itself. It is often used in urban settings in which engineers tactfully remove the supporting structures of the building that brings it down.

Edifice Engineering, company that was tasked with the demolition, said the Supreme Court had ordered this project should be completed with minimal disturbance and in shortest possible time, which is why they decided to go with the implosion technique. "The technique is chosen on the basis of three parameters - cost, time and safety," Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta told news agency PTI.

The experts strategically placed 3,700 kg of explosives in the two towers - Apex and Ceyane. It made the buildings crumble like water in a waterfall (hence the name).

It took nine seconds for the twin towers, which were taller than Qutub Minar, to collapse and another 12 minutes for the dust to settle.