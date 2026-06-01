Noida Trekker Goes Missing On Uttarakhand's Pindari Glacier Trail, Search On

The State Disaster Response Force has launched a search and rescue operation on the Pindari Glacier trekking route in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar district to trace a trekker from Noida who went missing while returning from the trail, officials said on Sunday.

The Kapkot police station alerted the SDRF post there about the missing trekker, identified as Vishesh Chauhan, on the night of May 29.

According to the officials, Chauhan had headed to the Pindari Glacier track accompanied by a local porter. He got separated from the porter during the return journey and failed to reach the base within the scheduled time, prompting a request for SDRF assistance.

Following this, an SDRF team led by Head Constable Teeka Singh Karki, along with the local police, left for the spot, they said.

During the search operation, the team used rope rescue techniques to descend around 60 to 70 metres at a suspected location pointed out by the guide.

While the trekker remains untraced, the search team recovered his camera from the spot. Following the recovery, they intensified the operation along the banks of the Pinder River and adjoining forest stretches, the officials said.

However, the operation was suspended temporarily on Saturday due to heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions in the region.

The team resumed operation on Sunday as soon as the weather conditions showed slight improvement, they said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the missing trekker.

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