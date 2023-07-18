Noida Teen Found Murdered At Home, Rs 25 Lakh In Cash Missing: Police

The police have taken a man into custody in connection with the case (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl was found murdered today at her home, the police said as they took a man into custody suspecting his involvement in the case. Nearly Rs 25 lakh in cash is missing, officials said.

The girl was alone at home, with her father - an Ayurveda practitioner - was at his clinic with his wife and younger child, the police said.

"They found their daughter, Shilpi, lying on the bed with a cloth tied around her neck and blood oozing out from her mouth when they returned home around 1:30 pm. The girl was rushed to a hospital nearby but did not survive," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Anil Kumar Yadav said.

The girl's father, Sudarshan Bairagi, said he had recently sold a property which fetched him around Rs 23.5 lakh, Mr Yadav said. The money was at home along with another Rs 1.5 lakh that he already had, he added.

"Mr Bairagi raised suspicion on a man who is also from the same village as him and would frequently visit his house. The doctor claimed that in the morning the suspect had asked his wife about when they would go and return from the clinic," Mr Yadav said.

The suspect, known to the family, has been taken into custody for questioning, the police said, adding that they are probing all possible angles in the case and analyzing the available CCTV footage.