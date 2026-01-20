"Roads, Water Kill. No Accountability": Rahul Gandhi On Noida Techie Death

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lamented "India's urban collapse" Tuesday morning in a strong social media post on the tragic death of software professional Yuvraj Mehta in Noida's Sector 150 last week.

In a post on X Gandhi shared a photo of Mehta and snippets from various news reports, including one by NDTV, and denounced the lack of accountability from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Roads kill… Bridges kill… Fires kill… Water kills… Pollution kills… Corruption kills… Indifference kills… " the Congress leader said, "India's urban collapse isn't about lack of money, technology, or solutions. It's about lack of accountability. TINA: There is no accountability."

Mehta – who worked in Gurugram and lived in Noida, and was on his way home Friday night - died, less than a kilometre from his home in Tata Eureka Park, after he lost control of his Grand Vitara amid heavy fog that limited visibility. Approaching a sharp 90-degree right-hand turn, he drove into an unmarked 20-feet roadside ditch filled with water. The ditch had no warning signs or barricades around.

The young man, who could not swim, struggled for 90 minutes, by some reports, in the hopes of a rescue, even calling his father, Raj Mehta, after his car and he fell into the ditch. The father told NDTV, "… he called in panic and said his car had met with an accident and fallen into a drain…"

The 27-year-old's futile wait for help has raised questions about the administration's preparedness and disaster response systems just 40 km from the national capital.

It has also raised questions about inaction, or at least insufficient action, taken by local officials, particularly after a Swiggy food delivery executive did what gathered emergency services personnel could, or did not, do – i.e., jump in after Mehta to try and rescue him.

Singh later claimed rescue efforts had been delayed and suggested Yuvraj Mehta could have been saved if officials had taken prompt action. Singh's remarks were echoed by the young man's grief-stricken father, who has demanded action against the concerned Noida officials.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up special team to investigate the incident and submit a report directly to him this week. Meanwhile, Noida Authority CEO M Lokesh has been sacked.