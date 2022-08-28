Demolition Of Egos Of Builders: Homebuyers' Body On Noida Twin Towers

Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition.

Homebuyers' body FPCE on Sunday termed the demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida as a huge victory for flat owners and said it has also demolished the ego of builders and development authorities.

The Forum For People's Collective Efforts (FPCE), an umbrella body of homebuyers that played an important role in enactment and implementation of real estate law RERA, added that the responsibility of development authorities should have been fixed in this case.

In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the 40-storey twin towers (Apex and Ceyane), which were part of Supertech's Emerald Court project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. There were over 900 flats in these two towers with height of around 100 metres.

"My first reaction when the demolition happened is that it was the demolition of not just the building but also the builders' and the authorities' ego and complacency that they could do as they please," FPCE President Abhay Upadhyay told PTI.

Abhay Upadhyay, who is also member of the Central Advisory Committee- RERA, said it is certainly a huge victory for homebuyers.

The FPCE president said the episode is also indicative of the changing builder-buyer equation as it shows that money and muscle power of builders can no longer deter homebuyers and they are ready for long-drawn legal battles.

"Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has failed to identify and fix accountability on those involved in the (Noida) authority and also the behind-the-scenes actors influencing them at the behest of the builders.

"It would have been better if the court had done so or ordered a CBI enquiry to unearth all those people involved since any departmental enquiry might try to cover up and save those at fault," Abhay Upadhyay said.

He, however, felt that such demolitions lead to wastage of financial resources and also have an implications on the environment and public heath.

"So, exemplary punishment to all concerned can only act as a permanent deterrent against such malpractices and illegal constructions in India," Abhay Upadhyay said.

The nearly 100-metre-tall Apex and Ceyane towers -- taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- were demolished at 2.30 pm on Sunday in pursuance of the Supreme Court order that found their construction within Emerald Court premises in violation of norms.

More than 3,700 kgs of explosives were used to implode the Apex and Ceyane towers.

Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village -- the two closest societies to the twin towers -- were evacuated on Sunday morning. Some 2,700 of their vehicles were also removed from the premises.

On August 31 last year, the Supreme Court said the entire amount of homebuyers has to be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad high court, which directed demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

The court had said the construction of Supertech's twin 40-storey towers having 915 flats and 21 shops was done in collusion with Noida Authority and the high court was correct in holding that view.

