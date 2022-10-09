Noida Schools Shut Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rain

Schools in Noida will remain shut on Monday due to heavy rain

Schools in Noida will remain shut on Monday due to heavy rain, the local authority said in a statement today. It has been raining in the National Capital Region, or NCR, non-stop since Saturday afternoon, flooding roads and uprooting trees.

The traffic police have also warned motorists to take care while driving, especially under flyovers, as many roads have been flooded.

Schools in other Uttar Pradesh districts - Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Agra and Hapur - will also be shut on Monday.

It has been raining in parts of UP since Friday. The weather office has forecast more rain in these areas tomorrow.

"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from Class 1 to 12 of the district," district school inspector Dharamveer Singh said in a statement.

"All the principals and headmasters should ensure compliance of the order," Mr Singh said.