Noida Schools To Stay Shut For 2 More Days Till Class 8 Due To Cold Wave

All schools from nursery to standard 8 will remain closed till January 16, 2024, in Gautam Budh Nagar in the wake of dense fog, low visibility, and cold wave in the district, the Department of Basic Education in Gautam Budh Nagar said.

District Level Officer in the Department of Basic Education Rahul Pawar said, "In wake of dense fog, low visibility and cold wave in the district, all schools from nursery to standard 8 would remain closed till January 16 and the order should be followed strictly."

Northern India woke up to thick fog on Sunday, facing cold wave conditions as visibility dropped to zero at several places including Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur.

The national capital shivered in the cold weather, with the average minimum temperature dropping to almost 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

The minimum temperature in Delhi's Safdarjung area was recorded at 3.5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature in Palam was 5.9 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road, 4.0 in Ayanagar, and 4.4 degrees Celsius in Ridge at 8:30 am.

As per IMD data at 5:30 am today, very dense fog was observed in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog conditions were observed in isolated parts of Jammu, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and South Interior Karnataka.

As per IMD data, visibility was recorded below 200 meters in the Jammu division, Punjab, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Tripura on Sunday morning.

