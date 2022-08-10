Noida Politician Shrikant Tyagi's Real Madrid Jacket Grabs Twitter's Attention

Shrikant Tyagi appeared before the media wearing a Real Madrid jacket.

When Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, filmed verbally abusing and assaulting a woman, was arrested on Tuesday, many people welcomed the promptness shown by the police. But a section of users on social media platforms like Twitter were upset over the fact that he was wearing Real Madrid jacket. Tyagi was presented before the media at the Noida Police Commissioner's office after his arrest where the top official gave details about his escape route and the things found from his possession.

As the politician stood behind Noida police commissioner Alok Singh, Twitter users noticed his attire and immediately started tweeting about it.

"Real Madrid jacket? Are you kidding me Tyagi ji?" asked a Twitter user. "Unveiling of legendary Shrikant Tyagi by Real Madrid!" said another.

Some users even posted a crying emoji along with the photos of Tyagi.

After a massive search operation, Tyagi was arrested four days after a video showing him threatening a woman went viral. The August 5 clip showed the altercation between the politician and the woman over allegations of encroachment of common area in the housing society in Noida where they live.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said started three years back in 2019. He also gave details about the locations Tyagi stayed during this four days before being arrested near Meerut.

"Tyagi had first tried to go to the airport but by the time the video was viral. Then he went to Meerut. He spent the night changing his device," he added.

"Then he went to Haridwar and Rishikesh. After spending some time there, he again entered UP. Then again he changed his device," he stated.

The police said that sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) have been added to the FIR registered against the politician on Friday.