Farmers' Protest In Delhi Today: Noida Cops Release Traffic Advisory, Check Routes To Avoid

The Noida Police has issued a traffic advisory detailing restrictions and diversions ahead of the farmers' march towards the Parliament complex on Monday to press five key demands.

The farmers demand compensation and benefits, including a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP), under the new agricultural laws.

Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhbir Khalifa said the farmers will first gather under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida at noon before proceeding towards Delhi.

Anticipating the impact of the protest, Noida Police has implemented various traffic restrictions and diversions to ensure smooth commuting.

????यातायात एडवाइजरी????

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं०–9971009001 pic.twitter.com/cs0pgES6SG — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) December 1, 2024

Traffic Restrictions



Heavy vehicles are prohibited from routes such as Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.



Alternate Routes For Vehicles

Chilla Border to Greater Noida: Sector 14-A flyover, Golchakkar Chowk, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, Jhunjhupura Chowk.

DND Border to Delhi: Film City flyover, Sector-18, Elevated Road.

Kalindi Border to Delhi: Mahamaya flyover, Sector-37.

Greater Noida to Delhi: Charkha roundabout, Kalindi Kunj or Hajipur underpass via Sector-51 and Model Town.

Yamuna Expressway Traffic: Exit at Jewar toll, proceed via Khurja and Jahangirpur.

Peripheral Expressway Traffic: Use Dadri or Dasna exits instead of Sirsa.

Police Recommendations

Use the Delhi Metro for uninterrupted travel.

Check for traffic updates and advisories.

Emergency vehicles will be prioritised during diversions.

A traffic helpline (9971009001) is active for updates and assistance.



Security Arrangements

Police have increased monitoring at all Noida-Delhi border points.

Rigorous checks and traffic diversions are in place to ensure safety.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a farmer leader from Punjab, has announced another march on December 6.