Farmers' Protest In Delhi Today. Here's What Their Demands Are

Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhbir Khalifa had announced on Sunday that the march till the Parliament complex will press the demand for compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

The march will begin from 12 pm near the Mahamaya flyover and will move towards Delhi on foot and on tractors.

Farmers from 20 districts, including Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Agra, will be part of the march.

The five demands include allocation of 10 per cent plots and 64.7 per cent increased compensation under old acquisition law, four times the market rate compensation and 20 per cent plots should be given on the land acquired after January 1, 2014. Further, children of landless farmers should be given the benefit of employment and rehabilitation. Other demands are the for government orders on the issues passed by the High Power Committee and proper settlement of the populated areas should be done.

Barriers have been put up on the Noida-Delhi borders, with increased security checking. Police Commissioner Law and Order Shivhari Meena said a large number of police forces will also be deployed near Chilla, DND Border and Mahamaya Flyover. Many check points are also to be made on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Route diversions: Vehicles going from Chilla Border towards Greater Noida to travel via Sector 14A flyover, route from DND border to Delhi to be diverted from the elevated road via Filmcity flyover in Sector 18, vehiclesfrom Kalindi Border to take Mahamaya flyover via Sector 37 and route from Greater Noida towards Delhi diverted via Kalindi Kunj from Charkha roundabout.

Route diversions: Vehicles going from Greater Noida towards Delhi will be able to go towards their destination via Hajipur underpass towards Kalindi Kunj and from Sector 51 to Sector 60, and traffic towards Delhi via Sirsa, Parichowk to exit Peripheral Expressway to go to the destination via Dadri and Dasna.

The arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk.

On 27 November, farmers were protesting at Greater Noida Authority, while from 28 November to 1 December, they were protesting at Yamuna Authority.