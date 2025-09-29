Noida Man Kills Wife, Brother-In-Law Then Hangs Self: Cops

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and brother-in-law by hitting them with a hammer before hanging self at his in-laws' house in a village in Noida Extension on Monday, police said.

According to family members, the man was mentally unstable and had come to his in-laws' house from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district around 10 days ago.

The accused, Pappu Lal (22), attacked his wife Jaswanti (21) and brother-in-law Tej Prakash (6) with a hammer around 4.30 pm, leading to their deaths, Bisrakh police said.

"After the assault, Lal hanged himself from a ceiling fan hook in his room," Deputy Commissioner of [Police (DCP) (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

Police said the accused's father-in-law, Narayan Lal, hailing from Gajraula in Pilibhit, was living with his family in Roza Jalalpur village and worked as a labourer. Lal and his wife were at work when the incident took place.

Family members told the police that Pappu was mentally unstable, which may have led to the incident.

Senior police officers and a forensic team inspected the spot and further legal proceedings are underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)