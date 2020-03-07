Noida Mall Staffer Peeped Inside Trial Room As Woman Changed Clothes: Police

The accused was profduced before a local court on Friday, police said (Representational)

A 21-year-old housekeeping staff of a clothing store in one of Noida's shopping malls has been arrested for allegedly peeping inside a trial room while it was occupied by a female customer, police said in Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening when the woman and her husband visited the mall located in Noida's Sector 32, the police said.

"The woman was inside the trial room of the multi-brand showroom when she realised somebody was trying to peep inside and found a housekeeping staffer outside the door," a police officer said.

The woman immediately informed her husband and the store staffers, who then alerted the police, he said.

A case was registered at the Sector 24 police station and the accused was arrested, the officer said, adding that he was produced in a local court on Friday which remanded him to judicial custody.