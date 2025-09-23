Noida Girl Collapses, Dies At School, Mother Appeals For "Justice" In Video

A Class 6 student in Noida died under mysterious circumstances after she collapsed during the teacher's day event at the school earlier this month, with her mother calling for justice in a now-viral video.

The girl, Tanishka Sharma, had collapsed at the Presidium School in Noida's Sector 31, on September 4. She was taken to a hospital by the school authorities, where she was declared dead.

Weeks later, her mother, Tripta Sharma, posted a video on social media, calling for justice for her daughter.

"Hello everyone, my name is Tripta Sharma. I am the mother of the late Tanishka Sharma. She used to study in Class 6B, Presidium Sector 31, Noida. On 4th September, I left her at school. It was Teacher's Day celebration. Around 11:30 am, I got a call from teachers that your daughter had fainted. Please come immediately, we are taking her to Kailash Hospital. When I reached the hospital, the doctors told me that my daughter was brought dead. This statement shattered my entire world," Ms Sharma said.

She added, "With these hands of mine. I have performed her last rites. The pain that I am feeling is impossible to put into words. It has been 15 days since my daughter passed away. I had left her at school. The same school, which is a second home. A safe house. Where we send our children, thinking that they will be safe. She died in the very same school."

Ms Sharma, in an emotional appeal, said that she wants to know the truth about her last moments.

"I know, she won't come back. But it is our right to know what happened to her in her last moments. I just need justice. And I just need the truth," she said.

Her daughter, Tanishka Sharma, died under mysterious circumstances at Presidium School.

It's been 18 days, yet the administration hasn't spoken a word. #JusticeForTanishka pic.twitter.com/RdkGrrGvWS — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) September 22, 2025

In another post, Ms Sharma wrote: "As a mother, I deserve to know. I deserve honesty. I deserve the truth about what happened to my child. I am asking for the truth. Let me carry her memory with clarity, not confusion. Let me grieve with answers, not silence."

The school, at the time of the incident, had reportedly said the girl had choked on food. But later, it was told that she collapsed - which raised suspicion among her family members. The post-mortem of the girl reportedly revealed that there were no external injuries, and the cause of death remained uncertain. The police had said that viscera samples were preserved for forensic analysis.

The girl's family had reportedly accused the school administration of negligence, saying that she was healthy.

Her mother then filed a police complaint seeking an investigation into her daughter's cause of death on September 8.

A case has been filed against the school and its staff members. "We have registered the case at Sector 20 police station, and a thorough investigation is underway on all aspects of the case," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, said.

The principal of the school, Manavta Sharda, said, "The student fell ill and we took her to the Kailash Hospital immediately. Doctors declared her dead after the initial treatment. DVR was taken by the police when her parents approached us. We are cooperating, and statements have been taken."