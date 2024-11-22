Noida Brothers Are Recycling Cigarette Butts Into Teddy Bears, Home Decor Items

Teddy bear stuffed with discarded cigarette fibres.

A Noida-based entrepreneur is recycling burnt cigarette butts into premium products, like teddy bears, home decor items, accessories, sculptures, and even mosquito repellents.

Naman Gupta, the co-founder of Code Effort Private Limited, along with his brother Vipul, uses a biodegradable technique to extract fibres from burnt cigarette butts. These fibres, primarily made of plastic cellulose acetate, are then subjected to a 24-hour recycling process. The result is safe, child-friendly products that are not only eco-conscious but also raise awareness about the environmental threat posed by cigarette litter.

In a video posted on Instagram, Mr Gupta explained his unique approach to addressing cigarette waste pollution caused by over 4.5 trillion discarded butts littering the planet each year. The plastic fibres in cigarette butts can take up to a decade to decompose, and when they finally do, they release harmful toxins that pollute the environment. Despite this, fewer than one in three cigarette butts make it to a proper waste disposal bin.

He explains how his company, through its network of collectors, gathers used cigarette butts from various sources and recycles them into valuable materials.

“For collection, we engage directly with individuals who collect cigarette butts,” he revealed in the video. The recycled fibres are used as stuffing material for soft toys, including teddy bears certified as safe and child-friendly.

“By making a product that is related to our youth, it gives them awareness that cigarette butts are polluting our beautiful environment,” he said.

His company's efforts extend beyond Noida. Code Effort Private Limited has expanded its cigarette butt collection services to Delhi and Gurugram as well. The firm has already recycled more than 250 million cigarette butts, a milestone that Gupta believes is just the beginning of a larger movement.

Mr Gupta's initiative is also a call to action. He hopes his work will inspire people to rethink cigarette waste disposal. "If we work together with humanity as one, we can recycle cigarette waste to solve this problem," Mr Gupta claims.

The company produces a range of products from recycled fibres, including eco-friendly soft toys, mosquito repellents, and even compost powder. "We are not promoting smoking, but we believe that the waste it generates can be repurposed for good," says Mr Gupta.

Beyond environmental damage, tobacco use is a leading cause of chronic illnesses such as cancer, lung diseases, and cardiovascular conditions. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India records approximately 1.35 million deaths annually due to tobacco consumption.