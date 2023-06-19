'Nobody Has Right To Hurt Sentiments': Union Minister On 'Adipurush' Row

The film was released across the country on June 16.

Amid a raging controversy over the film "Adipurush", Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of people and added the film's writer and director have agreed to make some changes after an uproar.

A retelling of the epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut, "Adipurush" has been panned over its colloquial dialogues, poor VFX and controversial depiction of some characters.

"Nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of others. The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has taken a decision over the issue. It is their job," Mr Thakur told reporters here when asked about his views and the central government's stand over the controversial film.

He, however, did not elaborate over the CBFC decision.

"The writer and the director of the film have also stated that they would make necessary changes (after the row)," the minister said.

The 3D multilingual film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, among others, was released across the country on June 16.

Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

