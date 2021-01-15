Nobody Bigger Than Law: Maharashtra Minister On Rape Charges On Colleague

Dhananjay Munde has claimed he is being blackmailed by the woman, her sister (File)

Nobody is bigger than the law and it will not discriminate against anyone in Maharashtra, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said today in the backdrop of his cabinet colleague Dhananjay Munde facing rape allegations.

Dhananjay Munde, Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister, has been accused of rape by a Mumbai-based woman. The 45-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has denied the charges, calling them a blackmail attempt.

"Nobody is bigger than the law, not even a minister. The law will not discriminate against anyone in Maharashtra. Our police will probe the matter properly and take proper action against whoever is guilty. The legal process is on," Anil Deshmukh said.

Anil Deshmukh was replying to a question from journalists about reports of the woman's claim that the police are not cooperating in connection with her complaint against Dhananjay Munde.

Mr Munde has claimed he is being blackmailed by the woman and her sister. He, however, has acknowledged that he was in a relationship with the complainant's sister and has two children with her.

