Nobel Winner 'Abhishek' Banerjee? Mamata Banerjee's Slip Of Tongue

"Abhishek Babu's Nobel is a matter of pride for Bengal," Mamata Banerjee said. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today made a faux pas as she repeatedly referred to Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee as ''Abhishek Babu''.

Abhishek Banerjee is Mamata Banerjee's nephew's name.

"From Bengal, there are people like Amartya Sen and Mother Teresa who got the Nobel. Now, Abhishek Babu has got it. It is a matter of pride for Bengal," she told reporters in Kolkata.

Ms Banerjee continued, "Abhishek Babu's mother is here Kolkata. I am going to his house to meet her today.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also lauded Sourav Ganguly for being unanimously elected as the BCCI president, calling him "ghorer chele, which in Bengali means a family member.

"I had a conversation with Sourav yesterday. He came to meet me before the Durga puja. He is our family member," she said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.