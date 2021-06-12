No Vaccination Drive In Thane Today, Tomorrow Over Heavy Rain Forecast

Vaccination drive in Thane will remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday (File)

All civic corporations in Maharashtra's Thane district late Friday evening said vaccination drive will remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday in view of weather office's forecast of heavy rain.

During the day, the area saw some minor rain-related incidents, including a 12-year-old boy suffering an electric shock, after which he was hospitalised with injuries.

The boy Keval Buthelo came in contact with a live cable that had fallen into a puddle near his house on Thursday evening, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

"A portion of a house wall collapsed in Sanjay Nagar of Mumbra due to rainfall during the day. The remaining part of the house and a house adjoining the structure were in a dangerous state. Civic officials are inspecting the site," Mr Kadam said.

He also said the staircase of a 35-year-old ground-plus-two building collapsed in the districts's Dhokali area in the afternoon after which three rooms were vacated and the structure sealed, though no one was injured in the incident.

The compound wall of a cemetery also caved in. No one was injured, Mr Kadam added.

Meanwhile, Kalyan-Dombivli civic commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi along with a National Disaster Response Force team surveyed the Kalyan and Dombivili civic limits to take stock of the dilapidated and dangerous structures.

