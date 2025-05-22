Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of West Coast

The data highlights heavy rainfall in regions including Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of West Coast
The IMD has forecasted continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the west coast. (File)
New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heavy rainfall across several states from 8:30 AM IST on Thursday to 5:30 AM IST on Friday.

The data highlights heavy rainfall in regions including Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India.

In Gangetic West Bengal, Haldia (Purba Medinipur) recorded 10 cm of rainfall, followed by Diamond Harbour (South 24 Parganas) with 9 cm. Kolkata's Dum Dum and Alipur stations (North 24 Parganas and Kolkata) each recorded 4 cm, while Digha (North 24 Parganas) saw 2 cm.

Konkan & Goa also experienced rainfall, with Panjim (North Goa) recording 9 cm, and both Mumbai (Santacruz) and Ratnagiri (Ratnagiri) registering 3 cm each.

In Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati (Guntur) recorded 9 cm, while Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam (Krishna and Visakhapatnam) each saw 5 cm. Nellore (Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore) recorded 4 cm, and Vijayawada-Gannavaram and Bapatla (Krishna and Bapatla) each received 2 cm.

Odisha reported 3 cm in Jharsuguda and 2 cm at Paradip Port (Jagatsinghapur). Coastal Karnataka's Mangalore (Bajpe, Dakshina Kannada) recorded 3 cm, while East Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur (Gorakhpur) and North Interior Karnataka's Kalaburagi (Kalaburagi) each saw 2 cm.

Haryana's Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar (Papum Pare) each recorded 2 cm. In Kerala & Mahe, Cannanore (Kannur) reported rainfall, though specific figures were not detailed in the summary.

In Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Kailashahar (Unakoti) recorded 8 cm, and Agartala (West Tripura) saw 2 cm. Assam & Meghalaya reported 7 cm in Dhubri (Dhubri), 3 cm in Cherrapunji (East Khasi Hills), and 2 cm in Shillong (East Khasi Hills).

Andaman & Nicobar Islands recorded 5 cm in Sri Vijaya Puram (South Andaman). In Marathawada, Aurangabad (Chikalthana, Aurangabad) saw 4 cm, while Telangana's Hyderabad and Ramgundam (Hyderabad and Peddapalli) each recorded 4 cm.

Madhya Maharashtra's Solapur (Solapur) and Vidarbha's Nagpur (Sonegaon Airport, Nagpur) recorded 4 cm and 3 cm, respectively.

The IMD has forecasted continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the west coast, including Konkan & Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, over the next few days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Heavy Rain, IMD, IMD Forecast
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com