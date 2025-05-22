IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of West Coast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heavy rainfall across several states from 8:30 AM IST on Thursday to 5:30 AM IST on Friday.

The data highlights heavy rainfall in regions including Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India.

In Gangetic West Bengal, Haldia (Purba Medinipur) recorded 10 cm of rainfall, followed by Diamond Harbour (South 24 Parganas) with 9 cm. Kolkata's Dum Dum and Alipur stations (North 24 Parganas and Kolkata) each recorded 4 cm, while Digha (North 24 Parganas) saw 2 cm.

Konkan & Goa also experienced rainfall, with Panjim (North Goa) recording 9 cm, and both Mumbai (Santacruz) and Ratnagiri (Ratnagiri) registering 3 cm each.

In Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati (Guntur) recorded 9 cm, while Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam (Krishna and Visakhapatnam) each saw 5 cm. Nellore (Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore) recorded 4 cm, and Vijayawada-Gannavaram and Bapatla (Krishna and Bapatla) each received 2 cm.

Odisha reported 3 cm in Jharsuguda and 2 cm at Paradip Port (Jagatsinghapur). Coastal Karnataka's Mangalore (Bajpe, Dakshina Kannada) recorded 3 cm, while East Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur (Gorakhpur) and North Interior Karnataka's Kalaburagi (Kalaburagi) each saw 2 cm.

Haryana's Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar (Papum Pare) each recorded 2 cm. In Kerala & Mahe, Cannanore (Kannur) reported rainfall, though specific figures were not detailed in the summary.

In Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Kailashahar (Unakoti) recorded 8 cm, and Agartala (West Tripura) saw 2 cm. Assam & Meghalaya reported 7 cm in Dhubri (Dhubri), 3 cm in Cherrapunji (East Khasi Hills), and 2 cm in Shillong (East Khasi Hills).

Andaman & Nicobar Islands recorded 5 cm in Sri Vijaya Puram (South Andaman). In Marathawada, Aurangabad (Chikalthana, Aurangabad) saw 4 cm, while Telangana's Hyderabad and Ramgundam (Hyderabad and Peddapalli) each recorded 4 cm.

Madhya Maharashtra's Solapur (Solapur) and Vidarbha's Nagpur (Sonegaon Airport, Nagpur) recorded 4 cm and 3 cm, respectively.

The IMD has forecasted continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the west coast, including Konkan & Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, over the next few days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)