No Tie-Up With Any Other Party For The Local Body Elections: Sachin Pilot

The issue of forging an alliance with any other party in the upcoming local body elections has not been discussed, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said on Tuesday.

"The party had forged an alliance with Sharad Yadav's Lok Dal but it was only for the state assembly elections. When it comes to local body elections, Congress contests it on its own.

"The party has not discussed an alliance with any other party for the local body elections," Sachin Pilot told reporters in Bharatpur.

The local body elections are likely to be held in November.

When asked about his government's move that allows people who are not elected councillors to contest for posts like mayors and chairpersons of corporations and municipalities, Sachin Pilot said, "The rule has been amended. Anyone can become the mayor without becoming councillor, which I believe is not right."

Sachin Pilot had earlier questioned his own government's decision on elections to the posts of heads of urban local bodies.

He said the provision was brought in 2009 which said a person can become a mayor without being a councilor.

"I want people to elect their candidate. In the present situation, anyone who is not a councillor can file a nomination to become mayor. There is no anti-defection law.

"Chances of horse-trading in such a situation can increase. The message should not go in public that backdoor entry is on the rise in Congress party. That is why I said the government should reconsider its decision," he said.

