No Responsible Person In Maha Vikas Aghadi Government: Union Minister

Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Sunday claimed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has failed on all fronts and that there was no "responsible person" in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Talking to reporters, Mr Danve also refuted the charge that the BJP was using central agencies against leaders of the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

"Thackeray did not step out of his house for last six months. He did not meet anyone. There is no responsible person in the MVA government," the BJP Lok Sabha member from Jalna claimed.

The Chief Minister had undergone a cervical spine surgery in November last year.

To a question on the recent strike by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, Mr Danve said when Mr Thackeray took charge of the Chief Minister's post, he had said there would be no stir in the state.

But, the MSRTC employees have been agitating and instead of solving their problems, the MVA government was "rubbing salt on their wounds".

The employees were being suspended or removed from service and as a result, some of them committed suicide, he claimed.