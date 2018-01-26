No Respite From Cold In Punjab, Haryana Union Territory Chandigarh, joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, shivered at 7.2 degree Celsius, one degree above normal, a MeT department official said here.

Share EMAIL PRINT In Punjab, Amritsar braved cold weather at 7.4 degrees Celsius. (File) Chandigarh: Thick blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab and Haryana as cold wave continued unabated in both the states.



Union Territory Chandigarh, joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, shivered at 7.2 degree Celsius, one degree above normal, a MeT department official said here.



Among other places in Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 8, 7.7 and 8.7 degrees Celsius respectively.



Minimum of Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 5, 7.3, 7.6 and 7.9 degrees Celsius respectively.



In Punjab, Amritsar braved cold weather at 7.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their lows at 9.5 and 9.6 degrees Celsius respectively -- three notches above normal.



Pathankot, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Adampur recorded their minimums at 4.7, 8.8, 8, 8.8, 4.5 and 6.4 degrees Celsius respectively.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Thick blanket of fog enveloped most parts of Punjab and Haryana as cold wave continued unabated in both the states.Union Territory Chandigarh, joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, shivered at 7.2 degree Celsius, one degree above normal, a MeT department official said here.Among other places in Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 8, 7.7 and 8.7 degrees Celsius respectively.Minimum of Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 5, 7.3, 7.6 and 7.9 degrees Celsius respectively.In Punjab, Amritsar braved cold weather at 7.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their lows at 9.5 and 9.6 degrees Celsius respectively -- three notches above normal. Pathankot, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Adampur recorded their minimums at 4.7, 8.8, 8, 8.8, 4.5 and 6.4 degrees Celsius respectively.