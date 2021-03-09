No Recommendation By GST Council To Bring Petrol, Diesel Under GST: Ministry

Anurag Thakur said, "No such recommendation has been made so far."

The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday informed the Parliament that no recommendation from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has been made to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of the GST.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, said, "To bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST, the recommendation of the GST Council is necessary. No such recommendation has been made so far."

He gave the information in response to a put forth by BJP MP Udayanraje Bhonsle, Samajwadi Party MPs Vishambhar Prasad Nishad and Sukhram Singh Yadav, and Congress MP Chhaya Verma.

The second part of the budget session of the Parliament commenced on Monday with all COVID-19 precautionary measures in place. It will run till April 8.