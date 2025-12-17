No PUC, No Fuel Could Spark Chaos At Pumps, Warn Delhi Dealers

As the Delhi government prepares to tighten pollution control measures, petrol pump dealers in Delhi have issued a strong caution over the proposed "No PUC, No Fuel" rule, warning that a rushed rollout without legal and technological safeguards could lead to confusion at fuel stations and even law-and-order problems.

In a letter submitted to the Delhi government, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) said it supports all steps aimed at tackling Delhi's severe air pollution and safeguarding public health. However, the association warned that enforcing the directive on the ground would be "extremely difficult and arduous" unless several critical issues are addressed in advance.

'Delhi Alone Can't Fix A Regional Problem'

The dealers pointed out that Delhi's pollution problem is largely transboundary, with a significant share of pollutants coming from outside the city limits. Implementing fuel restrictions only within the National Capital Territory (NCT), they argued, is unlikely to yield meaningful results unless the policy is uniformly enforced across the entire NCR.

"Restricting fuel supply only in Delhi will not solve the problem unless neighbouring regions follow the same rule," the association said, flagging the risk of uneven enforcement and public backlash.

Legal Grey Area Over Fuel Denial

One of the biggest concerns raised by petrol pump owners relates to the legal framework governing fuel retailing. Petrol and diesel are classified as essential commodities under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Any refusal to supply fuel could attract penal action against dealers and staff.

The DPDA has warned that unless the refusal of fuel under the "No PUC, No Fuel" policy is explicitly decriminalised or backed by clear statutory protection, petrol pump operators would be exposed to serious legal risks.

"Petrol pumps are not enforcement agencies," said DPDA president Nischal Singhania. "Following amendments to the Essential Commodities Act and allied orders, implementation of such directives lies with competent authorities vested with statutory powers."

He added that pump staff are not seen by customers as law enforcement personnel, and denying fuel could easily escalate into arguments, harassment of workers and potential law-and-order disturbances.

'Don't Penalise Dealers For Govt Policy'

Another key demand from the association is that petrol pumps should not face punitive action for merely facilitating a government policy.

"We are helping the government implement the drive and should not be treated as violators," the DPDA said, urging authorities to clearly define the role and liability of dealers under the proposed rule.

Outdated PUC System, Faulty Tech

On the technology front, petrol pump dealers said the existing Pollution Under Control (PUC) system is outdated and urgently needs an overhaul. PUC charges have seen only marginal revisions over the past 15 years, making it financially unviable for many centres to invest in modern equipment, the association said.

The DPDA also flagged the absence of a real-time dashboard or live feed from Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at fuel stations. Without seamless data integration, dealers said, the scheme has never undergone a proper trial run.

Earlier pilot projects failed due to the transmission of faulty or junk data to petrol pumps, making enforcement inconsistent and unreliable, they added.

The warning comes in the backdrop of an earlier Delhi government drive to deny fuel and impound end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). That campaign fizzled out amid widespread impounding and technological issues and was eventually halted following court intervention.

Citing that experience, petrol pump dealers have urged the government to resolve legal, operational and technological gaps before rolling out the "No PUC, No Fuel" directive.

A hurried implementation, the association warned, could undermine public confidence, disrupt daily operations at fuel stations and ultimately weaken compliance with pollution control measures meant to clean Delhi's air.