No Proposal To Scrap Sedition Law: Government To Lok Sabha

The government said amendments in criminal laws are a continuous process. (File)

The government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that there is no proposal to scrap the sedition law, under which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment.

Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said amendments in criminal laws are a continuous process and are made in consultation with various stakeholders, including the state governments.

"No such proposal is under consideration of the government," he said, replying to a written question on whether the government is mulling to scrap the colonial-era sedition law.